PICS: Kartik Aaryan sports a rugged look in black & white hoodie; Shanaya Kapoor opts for monochrome casuals

Kartik Aaryan and Shanaya Kapoor are two very popular names in the Hindi entertainment industry. While Kartik has impressed fans with his several acts on the silver screen, Shanaya has not made her Bollywood debut yet. However, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is quite popular on social media as well as among the paparazzi. Speaking of which, both Kartik and Shanaya were spotted by the shutterbugs a few moments back, as they stepped out in the city.

The shutterbugs papped both Kartik Aaryan and Shanaya Kapoor some time back. Both of them were seen opting for comfortable casuals for the night. Kartik was seen sporting a rugged look as he donned a black and white hoodie. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor teamed it up with a pair of blue denim pants and grey sneakers. He wrapped up his look with a black mouth mask keeping in mind the COVID safety protocols.

Coming to Shanaya Kapoor, the star kid was seen opting for a monochromatic look in casuals. Shanaya donned a cropped blue shirt with grey stripes and folded sleeves. She teamed it up with a pair of high-waisted, straight-cut blue denim pants and white sneakers. Shanaya was spotted sans makeup while she kept her hair open. She too wrapped up her look with a black mouth mask.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kartik has a slew of interesting films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and is all set to release on November 19, 2021, on an OTT platform. Post it, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, Tabu. He also has Captain India with director Hansal Mehta, and Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. The actor recently wrapped up the romantic thriller Freddy, where he will be sharing screen space with Alaya F.

As for Shanaya Kapoor, the star kid made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram a few months ago, leaving fans rejoiced. She wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. Details of the project yet remain unknown.

