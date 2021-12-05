PICS: Katrina Kaif allures in white saree as she gets papped outside house ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been all over the news for the past several weeks due to reports of her much-anticipated wedding with Vicky Kaushal. While the lovebirds have been hush-hush about their big day, fans have been excitedly awaiting to see glimpses of the bride and groom-to-be. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the paparazzi photographed Katrina as she stepped out of her house looking gorgeous as ever in white ethnic wear.
Take a look:
Credits: Viral Bhayani
