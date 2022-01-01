PICS: Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at the airport after their first New Year celebrations

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the headlines ever since they made their wedding announcement by sharing some breathtaking pictures from the ceremony. After their wedding, Vicky Kaushal got packed up with work. Amid his busy schedule, Vicky made sure to return home to his wife Katrina Kaif to celebrate their first New Year together. Now, after the celebrations, the actor was again spotted at the airport. Being a doting wife, Katrina Kaif came to see off her husband. The last time Vicky had come back to Mumbai was on Christmas.

Today, paps spotted Katrina and Vicky sitting in their car. Katrina was seen wearing an orange outfit along with her mask, keeping in mind the COVID spread. On the other hand, Vicky wore a brown sweatshirt paired with denim jeans. He was also seen taking proper measures at the airport. Before Vicky stepped out of the car, Katrina Kaif hugged him and said goodbye to the actor at the airport. The ‘Uri’ actor came out of his car and waved at the paparazzi.

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy along with Sara Ali Khan. According to media reports, Sara and Vicky will shoot in Indore for 30 to 40 days. Apart from that Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Whereas, Katrina Kaif will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, titled, ‘Merry Christmas’. Recently, announcing the film, Katrina wrote, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”