PICS: Katrina Kaif & Rohit Shetty glam up Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture as they promote Sooryavanshi

Updated on Oct 19, 2021 11:50 AM IST
   
This evening, popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood Diva Katrina Kaif got papped at Mumbai’s Filmcity. The director-actor duo arrived there to promote their much-anticipated film, Sooryavanshi ahead of its Diwali release on Ranveer Singh’s new television show, The Big Picture. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. Both Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were seen dressed in their traditional best, keeping in line with the time of the release of their action-thriller. 

Katrina and Rohit looked spectacular as they glammed up Ranveer Singh’s show. The Tiger actress was seen clad in a sequined orange saree, which she paired with a gorgeous embroidered blouse. Katrina kept her long, black tresses open which accentuated her beauty, while she opted for a glam makeup look. She wore high heels with her saree while accessorizing the look with heavy earrings. Rohit Shetty on the other hand, came clad in a brown kurta along with white dhoti pants. He also wore a yellow Nehru jacket on top. Both Katrina and Rohit posed happily for pictures, as the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance. 

Take a look: 

This evening, it was announced that Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been cleared by the Censor Board with no cuts. The film has a run-time of 145 minutes. Fans can now brace themselves to enjoy this thrilling ride, when the film hits the theatres on 5th November 2021. With the trailer, we all know that this film will bring together Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh along with Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar in one frame. The 1st song of the film titled ‘Aila Re Aila’ is all set to release on October 21 and this will feature all three actors shaking a leg in this one.

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : she is one of the beautiful and best actress, even after almost 20 years she is still beautiful
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Cuteipai katrina kaif
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Natural beauty katrina kaif
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif always look very pretty
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina Kaif most beautiful woman in the world ever
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Ever green beauty katrina Kaif
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen of heart katrina kaif
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Beauty queen katrina Kaif ❤❤
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : what she doing to salman bhai is sick. is she dont wnat to tak about being in relaionship with salman khan then dont say it but maintain you are single or you wont commnt on personal life . dont be part of tacky PR link ups
REPLY 2 14 hours ago
Anonymous : What is wrong with you?
REPLY 0 4 hours ago

