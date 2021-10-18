PICS: Katrina Kaif & Rohit Shetty glam up Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture as they promote Sooryavanshi

This evening, popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood Diva Katrina Kaif got papped at Mumbai’s Filmcity. The director-actor duo arrived there to promote their much-anticipated film, Sooryavanshi ahead of its Diwali release on Ranveer Singh’s new television show, The Big Picture. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. Both Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were seen dressed in their traditional best, keeping in line with the time of the release of their action-thriller.

Katrina and Rohit looked spectacular as they glammed up Ranveer Singh’s show. The Tiger actress was seen clad in a sequined orange saree, which she paired with a gorgeous embroidered blouse. Katrina kept her long, black tresses open which accentuated her beauty, while she opted for a glam makeup look. She wore high heels with her saree while accessorizing the look with heavy earrings. Rohit Shetty on the other hand, came clad in a brown kurta along with white dhoti pants. He also wore a yellow Nehru jacket on top. Both Katrina and Rohit posed happily for pictures, as the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

This evening, it was announced that Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been cleared by the Censor Board with no cuts. The film has a run-time of 145 minutes. Fans can now brace themselves to enjoy this thrilling ride, when the film hits the theatres on 5th November 2021. With the trailer, we all know that this film will bring together Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh along with Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar in one frame. The 1st song of the film titled ‘Aila Re Aila’ is all set to release on October 21 and this will feature all three actors shaking a leg in this one.

