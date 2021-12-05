PICS: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif waves at the paps as she gets clicked outside bride to be’s residenc

Katrina Kaif is all set to break a million hearts as the stunning diva is walking down the aisle in the coming week. The actress has been dating Vicky Kaushal for a while and the lovebirds will be tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. Interestingly, the preparations are going on in full swing and the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress’ family was seen arriving at the bride to be’s house this week including her mother Suzanne Turquotte.

And now, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also made the heads turn as she was papped outside the bride to be’s house. In the pics, the diva was seen wearing a white coloured crop top which she had paired with a fawn coloured trousers. She had kept her tresses open and completed her look with a pair of silver sneakers. Isabelle was seen holding shopping bags and made sure to wave at the paps as she made her way inside Katrina’s building. Looks like her preparations for being Katrina’s bridesmaid is going on in full swing. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif’s mother was also papped as she returned after a shopping spree ahead of the diva’s wedding.

Take a look at Isabelle Kaif and ’ Suzanne Turquotte s pics:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will begin from December 7. A report published in ETimes stated, “There’s a small function on December 10, after which Vicky and Katrina will leave from Ranthambore. Till now, their families too haven’t reached. Guess they too will be coming on December 6. All preparations are in full swing and everything is on track”.a