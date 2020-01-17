PICS: Katrina Kaif stuns in orange with Shah Rukh Khan; Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday join Ali Abbas’ bday bash

Last evening, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday partied together at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash. Check out the photos.

One of the most popular stars in Bollywood joined the birthday celebration of Bharat filmmaker, Ali Abbas Zafar last night. , , Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attended Ali’s birthday celebration at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. While the inside videos of Katrina joining Ali in cutting his birthday cake and Vicky, Isabelle Kaif cheering them on are doing the rounds, fans of the Zero actress and the Bharat filmmaker wanted to see the photos of who all attended the bash.

In the photos, we can see Katrina turning up to her BFF’s birthday party in a stunning orange dress. The Zero actress teamed it up with black heels and au naturale makeup as she joined Shah Rukh in posing for the paps. Shah Rukh is seen clad in a black suit with white shirt. The Zero stars posed together at Ali’s birthday bash. Later, Vicky and Ananya also showed up the party. Ananya is seen clad in a stunning beige dress with embellished work on it.

On the other hand, Vicky seen clad in a dark brown sweatshirt with black jeans. Ananya and Vicky were all smiles as they posed for the paps at the filmmaker's birthday celebrations. Other celebs who were present at the party include , Mudassar Aziz, Gauahar Khan, Vidya Balan, Amyra Dastur, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Dino Morea, Siddharth Roy Kapur. The party went on till the wee hours of the night. Katrina, Shah Rukh, Vicky and Ananya were snapped while leaving for home as well.

