PICS: Khushi Kapoor dons off-duty look as she gets spotted; Ensures COVID-19 protocols

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi is one of the most talked-about star kids of this generation. Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister never fails to impress the shutterbugs with her fashion choices. She is also the paparazzi’s favourite and even ahead of her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain. On Wednesday, the paparazzi caught her as she goes out and about in the city. Well, her stylebook today was mostly inspired by off-duty looks.

In the photos, Khushi was seen wearing a pastel shade sweatshirt, paired up with classic jeans. She wore canvas shoes and completed her look with a black handbag. She kept her makeup neutral and left her long tresses loose. Also, ensuring the COVID-19 protocols, the 21-year-old wore a mouth mask as well. Nonetheless, to say, her look surely inspired some laidback fashionholics in the town. Khushi also greeted the paparazzi and waved at the shutterbugs as she got papped.

Take a look:

Last month, Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports of ETimes, they had home quarantined themselves. However, the Kapoors had not confirmed the news. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor too had tested positive for the virus.

Talking about Khushi’s Bollywood debut, it is yet to be announced. However, she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, and every now and then, she updates her daily routine on social media with her fans.



ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor is a hot mess in new black & white still, sister Janhvi Kapoor wants a similar picture