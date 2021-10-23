PICS: Kriti Sanon rocks leather pants, Ganapath costar Tiger Shroff slays in casuals as they head to airport

Be it under the burning sun in the day, or during the dead of the night, the paparazzi keep an eye on B’Town celebs every moment of the day. Gyms, airports, studios, posh restaurants – you name it, and the shutterbugs are ever-present at every possible location where the actors could be, in the city. Speaking of which, tonight, the paps spotted Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff as they arrived at the airport in chic outfits.

A few moments back, Ganapath co-actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were spotted arriving at the airport in their fashionable best. After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Kriti was seen rocking her airport look with a pair of leather pants. The actress wore a beige top that she teamed up with a pair of wide-legged beige leather pants. She layered her look with a long, brown, checkered coat. The Mimi actress wore matching heels and a mouth mask as well. She wrapped up the look with a stunning fanny pack across her chest.

Tiger, on the other hand, opted for an effortlessly casual airport look. The Baaghi actor was seen clad in a black tee that he paired with matching black trousers. He wrapped up the look with a pair of white sneakers that added a contrast to the overall outfit.

Take a look:

After making their Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, Kriti and Tiger are reuniting again for Ganapath. The film is slated to release on December 23 2022. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti has expressed her excitement of working with her first co-star again. “See Tiger is someone who I have like a soft corner for in my heart, because he’s my first co-star in the Hindi film industry, and we have started our careers together. We have been in the same boat, gone through the same things and grown together,” said Kriti, who had started her prep for the film a while ago.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath to also feature Jackie Shroff?