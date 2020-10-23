PICS: Kriti Sanon stuns in white as she jets off with Rajkummar Rao; Tara Sutaria slays in casuals at airport

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao were snapped at the airport this morning as they headed out of the city. Tara Sutaria also was spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of the weekend.

2020 has been a tough year for everyone including Bollywood stars. For months shoots came to a halt and stars stayed at home due to the pandemic. However, as the work is resuming slowly, stars too are heading for shoots. Speaking of this, on Friday morning, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon headed out of the city together to begin work on their next film. Not just this, another gorgeous star from Bollywood, Tara Sutaria headed out of the city and was snapped at the airport this morning.

In the photos, we can see Kriti stepping out of her car and walking towards the airport after 7 months to take her first flight. In the photos, she is seen clad in a white outfit with blue heels and a matching jacket. The star is seen sporting a black mask and her hair was left loose. She smiled for the paparazzi as she headed to take her flight. On the other hand, Rajkummar was seen clad in a black and white tracksuit with a cap and sneakers. He also was seen holding his guitar bag. The actor smiled and posed for paps before heading inside.

Tara Sutaria also was seen at the airport this morning. She was seen clad in a black sleeveless top with denim blue jeans and shoes. The actress is seen sporting black sunglasses and teaming it up with a tote bag. Tara stood and posed for the paparazzi from a distance. She was seen sporting a white mask as she headed to board her flight.

Take a look at airport photos:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti would be apparently teaming up for a film that is helmed by Dinesh Vijan. It will also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in important roles. This would be the second time that Kriti and Raj would be seen in a film. They have previously worked in Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the other hand, Tara will be seen next in the Hindi remake of RX 100 with Ahan Shetty and Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

