PICS: Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan stuns in chic gym look & Kartik Aaryan looks dapper as they get papped

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will share screen space in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are coming together for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and ever since the two have started shooting for the film, fans have been super pumped to watch the two on screen. Now, as we speak, the trailer of Love Aaj Kal has been released and fans have been showering immense love on Sara and Kartik and their sizzling chemistry. Also, fans have gives thumbs up to their chemistry in the songs- Shayad and Haan Main Galat.

Of late, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been busy with the promotions of the film and a few days back, these two were snapped on the singing reality show- Indian Idol 10 wherein Kartik swept Sara off her feet as he held her in her arms and posed for the paparazzi. That said, today, Sara Ali Khan took out time from the promotions as she was snapped outside the gym. In the photos, Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in black mini shorts and yellow crop top. Kartik, on the other hand, was snapped outside a dubbing studio and this Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looked dapper in an all denim look.

Now we all know that Sara and Kartik’s film is a sequel to and ’s Love Aaj Kal and when Saif was asked to comment on his daughter being part of his films sequel, Saif had said that it’s great but he doesn’t know how to feel about it. “Even I could have acted in the sequel. I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” shared Saif.

