PICS: Love Aaj Kal's Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan grin from ear to ear as they get papped on the sets of TKSS

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted outside the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. They graced the reality series to promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are on a promotional spree as they are gearing up for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. After gracing the sets of the popular reality shows Indian Idol 11 and Bigg Boss 13 among others, the actors visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors, who were papped outside the show's sets, were grinning from ear to ear and we want to know what exactly chuckled them. While Kartik donned a black tee and matching pants and teamed it up with a blue and black checkered jacket, Sara looked ravishing in a multi-hued one piece. What caught our attention is colourful pink and blue stilettos that the actress sported.

Speaking of the movie, romantic comedy-drama is the second installment of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal series and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on 14 February 2020. Aside from Sara and Kartik, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The trailer, as well as the songs from the movies, are getting rave reviews from the audience. Sara was recently in the news as she announced her next movie with Dhanush and . The movie is named as Atrangi Re. She also has Coolie No. 1 with as well. On the other hand, Kartik has Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.

