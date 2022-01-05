PICS: Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twin in black as they get papped at the airport

It was in October 2021, when Rakul Preet Singh confirmed her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing a photo of her holding his hand, Rakul had written, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoticon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding color to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together." Their adorable picture and the lovely note had sent the internet in a tizzy. The announcement surely left fans excited and now they often wait to catch a glimpse of the couple together.

Speaking of which, a few moments back, the new couple in town- Rakul and Jackky were spotted at the airport. The duo was seen twinning and winning hearts. Rakul sported a black jacket and blue denim for her airport look. The ‘Doctor G’ actress kept her outfit stylish and comfortable by adding black sneakers, whereas Jackky looked dapper in his all-black attire. He added a cap to complete his look. The lovebirds adhered to the COVID-19 norms and kept their masks on as they made their way out of the airport.

Take a look:

Recently, Rakul in a chat with News18 addressed the speculation about her marriage with Jackky and said, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn’t exist, especially don’t bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too.”