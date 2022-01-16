PICS: Lovebirds Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain stun paparazzi in off-duty look as they get papped on dinner date

Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain never shy away to show off their love to each other onscreen and offscreen. The duo makes several public appearances and also never misses a chance to paint the town red with their puppy love. It would not be wrong in saying that it is a treat to watch the couple. And now, they are once again making the headlines as the duo spent a romantic dinner date. They were spotted by paparazzi looking all gorgeous and so much in love.

In the pics, the stylish couple pulled off the off-duty look like a pro as they were spotted after a dinner date. Tara looked gorgeous in a beige co-ord set. She also wore a white crop to complete her look. Tara left her long tresses loose and looked absolutely stunning. Aadar also matched his ladylove in terms of fashion. He was in his casual best and wore a white tee with a pair of black jeans. He completed his look with a checkered shirt. Needless to say, the duo looked amazing.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s pics:

Recently, Tara made headlines when she shared a pic of her beau Aadar Jain on social media. She captioned it “home.” To which, he replied, “You are mine” along with a heart emoticon. The duo has made several public appearances ever since they made their relationship official. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain 2.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria welcomes furry guests on Heropanti 2 sets and the pictures spell cuteness