PICS: Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor opt for stunning attires for get together at Rhea Kapoor’s house

The two stunning actresses- Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday night outside caught the attention of the paparazzi outside their close friend Rhea Kapoor’s home. Malaika was seen sporting a white tie and dye traditional outfit. Although Malaika Arora appeared to be in haste, she took a brief moment to wave back at paps. In the photos, Karisma can also be seen donning stylish attire. The actress looked stunning as she opted for a long green dress. Karisma also paused and posed for the shutterbugs outside Rhea’s house.

Interestingly, the divas were joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora, and others for a small get-together at Rhea’s place. A few moments back, Kareena and Malaika treated fans with inside glimpses of their rocking bash. The girls were seen enjoying their wine, good food and some quality time together. Sharing one short clip on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, “It’s started…ufff.”

Recently, Malaika Arora dominated the headlines as she was on a vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple who were away for a luxurious trip in the Maldives for the past few weeks returned to Mumbai on December 06. The couple shared a lot of snaps from their holiday and kept their fans updated.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie marks her third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha will be her first film after the birth of her second son.

