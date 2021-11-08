PICS: Malaika Arora dazzles in a lavender bodycon gown as she gets papped at an event

Time and again, Malaika Arora has showcased her top-notch sense of style to the fashion police. The model, actress, fitness enthusiast, and reality television judge has been a consistent and true inspiration when it comes to all things fashion. From her gym looks to her ethnic avatars in sarees, Malaika has been acing the style game and setting trends on the go. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Malaika wowed everyone as she was clad in a gorgeous dress. The pictures are here, so check them out.

A few moments back, Malaika Arora was papped at the Queen Of The World event held in the dream city of Mumbai. The diva opted for a stylish number for the night as she donned a shimmery lavender gown. The floor-length of the gown, full sleeves, high neck, and the slit detailing in the front elevated her look furthermore. Malaika accessorized the look with a ring and gold dangling earrings. Eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara, and a pink lip shade punctuated Malaika’s look. The diva wrapped it up by styling her hair in a top bun.

Apart from Malaika, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and actress Isha Koppikar were also seen at the event. Both the ladies dressed up in gorgeous shimmery dresses, which they teamed up with glamourous makeup for the night. While Isha dressed up in a shimmery lilac mini dress, Madhu Chopra opted for a grey midi dress.

Take a look:

