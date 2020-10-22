PICS: Malaika Arora dishes out boss lady vibes in orange pantsuit as she poses with son Arhaan on birthday eve

As Malaika Arora is set to celebrate her birthday on October 23, the lady is winning hearts with her fashion game ahead of her birthday celebrations.

has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all the yummy mummy is turning a year older tomorrow. Yes! Malaika will be celebrating her 47th birthday on October 23. She is touted to be one of the most amazing actresses in Bollywood and has been a fitness icon who has been inspiring millions of people. Not just Malaika’s workout routine, but her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has once again managed to impress the fashion police on her birthday eve.

In the pics, Malaika was seen dressed in an orange coloured pantsuit which she had paired with a black crop top and neon orange coloured stilettos. She was, undoubtedly, giving major boss lady vibes. The birthday girl completed her look with some stylish jewellery and a printed mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. Malaika was seen posing with her 18 year old son Arhaan before making her way to her car for her birthday celebration. Arhaan looked dapper in his black t-shirt which he had paired with a check shirt and denims.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s pics from her birthday eve:

Interestingly, it hasn’t been long when Malaika Arora was diagnosed with COVID 19 and was in home quarantine for a couple of days. In fact, she also shared a pic of herself after she won the battle against the deadly virus. Malaika wrote, “I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

