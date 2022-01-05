PICS: Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in tie-dye co-ords as she takes her furry friend for a walk

The paparazzi spots celebs from the tinsel town of Bollywood every other hour of every day. The shutterbugs click celebs as they step out for some day-to-day chores. From studios and gyms, to restaurants and airports, the paps are everywhere. Well, tonight was no exception, as the media photographed none other than the diva herself, Malaika Arora, as she stepped out of her residence with her furry friend. Needless to say, Malaika rocked the messy and carefree look with style and panache.

Malaika Arora was papped a few moments back as she stepped out of her residence in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Malaika was seen taking her pet-friend for a quick stroll in the neighbourhood. Trust Malaika to look like a proper diva even when she’s out on a weeknight doing something as mundane as taking a pet for a walk.

Malaika was seen slaying in a blue tie-and-dye co-ord set in which she flaunted her toned legs. She kept her hair in a messy bun and wore slippers for footwear. Moreover, keeping in mind the increasing rate of COVID-positiva cases across the country and especially Mumbai, Malaika was seen donning double mouth masks.

Malaika waved at the camera as they clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

Recently, Malaika took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from her vanity van. She could be seen sitting in front of the mirror as people styled her hair. Sharing this picture on her Instagram stories, Malaika captioned it, “Grateful 1st working day of 2022…”

ALSO READ: PICS: Sweethearts Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor look chic as they arrive hand in hand at Karisma Kapoor's party