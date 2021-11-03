PICS: Malaika Arora heads for a workout session ahead of Diwali festivities
In the pics, Malaika kept it sporty and comfy as she geared for a rigorous workout session. She wore a grey coloured oversized tank top which she had paired with a tie-dye shorts. Malaika had tied her hair in a back bun and completed her look with pink slippers. Besides, the actress also made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
Take a look at Malaika Arora’s pics as she heads out for a workout:
Meanwhile, Malaika continues to make headlines for her love affair with Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and is going strong with their relationship. Recently, when Arjun was quizzed about dating someone older than him with a child from a previous marriage, he told Film Companion, “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face”.
