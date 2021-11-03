PICS: Malaika Arora heads for a workout session ahead of Diwali festivities



Malaika Arora is one of the actresses who are known for their love for fitness. The actress has defied age and is one of the yummy mummies in the tinselvile. Besides, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress is also a fashion icon and doesn’t miss a chance to make heads turn with her style statements every time she steps out in the city. In fact, Malaika’s gym looks are also a thing among her massive fan following. Interestingly, the 48 years old actress recently made the heads turn as she was papped ahead of her workout session.

In the pics, Malaika kept it sporty and comfy as she geared for a rigorous workout session. She wore a grey coloured oversized tank top which she had paired with a tie-dye shorts. Malaika had tied her hair in a back bun and completed her look with pink slippers. Besides, the actress also made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. 

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s pics as she heads out for a workout:

Meanwhile, Malaika continues to make headlines for her love affair with Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and is going strong with their relationship. Recently, when Arjun was quizzed about dating someone older than him with a child from a previous marriage, he told Film Companion, “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face”.

Credits: Viral Bhayani


