PICS: Malaika Arora holds pet Casper in her arms as she steps out; Arjun Kapoor gets papped outside his house

If there is one duo that has always manage to grab the headlines with their photos, it is and . Whenever the two share photos on social media with each other, they tend to become the talk of the town. However, rarely are they spotted together in the city. Today, both Malaika and Arjun were caught in the frame by the paparazzi but at different times and locations. The duo, though papped separately during the day, kept it casual when they headed out.

While Malaika was caught in the frame when she headed out on Thursday afternoon with her pet dog Casper, Arjun was caught in the frame in the evening when he stepped out of his house to head out. In the photos, Malaika is seen getting out of her car with her pet Casper and holding its leash in her hand. Later, she is seen holding her pet in her arms as she headed inside a building. She is seen sporting a black jacket with a pair of shorts, a mask, and sneakers. As she held her pet, she smiled at the paps as she posed for them.

On the other hand, Arjun was seen walking out of his building towards his car when the paparazzi caught up with him. In the photos, Arjun is seen sporting a cool pair of blue denim jeans with a black tee and sneakers. He is also seen flaunting his cool sunglasses and is sporting a black mask. He is seen showing a thumbs up to the paps before getting in his car and leaving.

Take a look at Malaika and Arjun's photos:

Meanwhile, last month, Malaika and Arjun spent Diwali together in Dharamshala with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan. Arjun and Saif were shooting in the hills for their film Bhoot Police when Kareena and Malaika joined them for a quick vacay. Photos of Arjun and Malaika from the holiday had sent fans into a frenzy. Even a video of Arjun, Malaika, Kareena and Saif walking in Dharamshala with Taimur had gone viral last month.

