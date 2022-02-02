PICS: Malaika Arora nails neon athleisure look as she gets spotted in Bandra

Malaika Arora is known for her sartorial choices. Every time the 48-year-old actor steps out of her house, she surely serves fashion looks to fashionholics. From airport to gym to party looks, Malaika has served it all and will continue to do so. It is no denying the fact that she is the paparazzi’s favourite and the cameras love her. On Tuesday evening, the paparazzi clicked her in Bandra. The actress who is known for her bold fashion choices made heads turn in a sporty, athleisure look.

In the photos, Malaika wore a crop top and paired it up with neon track pants, and completed her look with a pair of flip flops. She also kept COVID-19 precautionary measures in mind and donned a black mask along with a surgical mask. Malaika also waved at the paparazzi as she was spotted. Yesterday, Malaika was seen outside her sister Amrita Arora’s residence as she joined her for her birthday bash. She stunned everyone in a beautiful white co-ord set.

Take a look:

Malaika also wished her sister Amrita on her birthday. She posted a picture featuring Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Mallika Bhat. She wrote a beautiful caption too. It read, "The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat.”

Earlier, Malaika made headlines for her rumoured breakup with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple denied the rumours. Arjun had posted a photo with his lady love on ‘gram and wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

