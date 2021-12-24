PICS: Malaika Arora slays in quirky printed co-ords as she steps out with son Arhaan Khan

It’s double the fun tonight as the weekend is finally here, and so is the holiday season. It’s that time of the year when people spend time with their families and close ones. Speaking of which, tonight, on the eve of Christmas, the paparazzi spotted none other than the mother-son duo, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan, as they stepped out for dinner together on the weekend.

A few moments back, the shutterbugs photographed Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan outside their residence in the neighborhood of Bandra in the dream city of Mumbai. Both mother and son were dressed in stylish and cosy casuals for a chilly December night-out. Malaika kept the style quotient quite up even as she dressed in a casual co-ord set. Her quirky and printed outfit with blue and green stripes can be the perfect fashion inspiration this winter season. Malaika styled her hair in a messy bun, while she opted for a no-makeup look.

Arhaan, on the other hand was seen donning a sweatshirt with blue, black, and white hues, along with a pair of denim pants. Both Malaika and Arhaan also wore black mouth masks, keeping in mind the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Arhaan is Malaika’s son with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan. Arhaan recently flew back to the country from the US, where he is currently pursuing his higher studies. Both Malaika and Arbaaz were spotted at the airport a few weeks back, as they went to receive their son.

ALSO READ: PICS: Malaika Arora dons a casual attire; Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in blue as they step out in the city