PICS: Malaika Arora twins with Arhaan Khan; Mom-son duo wear stylish caps on their outing

Malaika Arora is a popular celebrity in tinsel town of Bollywood. She is known for her impressive style sense and also dishes out major fitness goals to her massive fan following. From her style statements to her fitness regime, everything about Malaika tends to make the headlines. In addition to this, Malaika has also been a doting mother to her son Arhaan Khan and she is often seen sharing heartfelt posts for him on social media. Even, fans love this mother-son duo as they wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress and her son were spotted in Bandra today.

For their outing, Malaika and Arhaan kept it casual yet stylish. The actress donned a comfy co-ord set with a voguish cap. She amped up her otherwise simple look with bold red lips and brown heels. On the other hand, Arhaan wore a a black t-shirt with matching shorts. He completed his look with a cap and white shoes. Malaika and Arhaan were kind enough to stop by and pose for the cameras.

See Malaika and Arhaan's photos here:

Meanwhile, Malaika has also been making headlines for her love affair with Arjun Kapoor. In her conversation with HELLO! India, Malaika pointed out the 'misogynist approach' to females dating younger men. “It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man,” she added. The couple made their relationship public in 2019.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of her video call with son Arhaan Khan