PICS: Mira Rajput opts for a collared green dress for her Monday OOTN as she steps out in the city

Mira Rajput might not be from the movies, but she has swiftly found her own place in the world of all things glam. Apart from being Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira is also a fitness and yoga enthusiast, and a self-proclaimed foodie! She is quite active on social media, where she keeps fans and followers engaged with adorable pictures and videos with Shahid, and their two kids, Misha and Zain. A quick glance at Mira’s Instagram profile will tell you that the young mother of two also has a great taste in fashion. Tonight, the paparazzi spotted Mira in the dream city of Mumbai, where she looked quite stylish in a cute green dress.

A few hours back, the shutterbugs spotted Mira Rajput in Mumbai’s Bandra locality. Mira was seen opting for an effortlessly stylish look as she donned a sleeveless green dress. The collar, buttons, and belt detailing at the front added more dimension to Mira’s outfit. She paired it with belted sledge heels, and kept note to wear a black mouth mask as protection from COVID. While she kept her hair open, Mira accessorized her look with a wristwatch and a big handbag. As Mira walked towards her car, the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

Recently, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie with Shahid’s mom Neliima Azeem. Sharing the picture, she gave fans a glimpse of her fun side as she captioned the post by referring to a trending video on social media. The caption read, “Rasode mein kaun tha? You can bet neither of us (Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries”.

