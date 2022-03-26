PICS: Mira Rajput opts for comfy wear, Diana Penty looks classy at airport; Bobby Deol spotted in casuals

Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput at the Mumbai airport. She may not be an active part of the film fraternity but she is surely the paparazzi’s favourite as they never miss a chance to capture her. In the photos, Mira can be seen wearing a casual and comfy outfit. She wore a black t-shirt with grey pants. She also kept COVID-19 protocols in mind and wore a mouth mask.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi also spotted actress Diana Penty at the airport as she returned from Bhopal. She kept her airport look classy as she opted for a boss lady suit. To note, Diana will be next seen in the film Adbhut. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra in the lead role. The movie is directed by Sabbir Khan and is bankrolled by Sony Pictures India and Sabbir Khan Films. She will also be seen in Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi.

See Mira Rajput and Diana Penty’s photos here:

Also, the paparazzi spotted Bobby Deol outside a restaurant in Bandra. He opted for a white shirt with denim and looked handsome. He also acknowledged the paparazzi and stopped by to pose for them.

Take a look at Bobby Deol’s photos:

Speaking about Bobby Deol’s professional career, he was last seen in the web series Love Hostel and garnered a lot of praise. Fans had liked and applauded his performance as a deadly mercenary in the show. Apart from Bobby Deol, Love Hostel also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Their chemistry was also liked by the viewers.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Diana Penty is the leading lady in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Shahid Kapoor starrer; Read Deets