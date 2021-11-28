PICS: Mrunal Thakur dishes out style goals in neutral toned casuals as she gets papped at the airport

Every day, the paparazzi spot celebrities at different places in the city as they go about the hustle and bustle of daily life. From airports and gyms to restaurants and studios, the media is everywhere. Moreover, the paps often spot celebrities walking in or out of the airport, while the latter dishes out some serious fashion goals. On Sunday, the shutterbugs photographed none other than Mrunal Thakur at the airport arrivals, and needless to say, the Dhamaka actress looked quite fashionable in her casuals.

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most beautiful actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood right now. The young woman was spotted at the airport arrivals today, as she landed in the dream city of Mumbai. Mrunal looked quite fashionable as she decided to opt for neutral-toned casuals as her airport look of the day. Her outfit which featured a white crop top, beige culottes, and white and blue sneakers looked not only stylish but extremely comfortable to travel in as well. Mrunal also carried a black bomber jacket in her hands. She kept her hair down, and rocked the look with minimal makeup. The actress concluded her look with a black mouth mask as per COVID-19 safety protocols.

Take a look:

On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer, Dhamaka. She will soon feature in the much-awaited Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Jersey. The trailer of the film dropped a few days back and fans can hardly keep calm. Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal will be releasing on the silver screens on 31st December 2021.

