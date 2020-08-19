PICS: Neetu Kapoor keeps it casual in camouflage top with pants as she steps out in the city with her mask on

Neetu Kapoor was snapped today as she was coming out of a city clinic. While stepping out in the city, Neetu Kapoor did not forget to keep her mask on.

Off late, is often spotted in the city when she steps out. But, every time she steps out, her colour coordinated masks grab our attention. The senior star has been spending time at home with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni in the past few months. Amid the lockdown, often Riddhima would share photos with her mom and family when they would all get together. However, post unlock, a couple of times, Neetu Kapoor has been spotted in the city.

Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor was snapped when she was heading towards her car after visiting her clinic. In the photos, when Neetu came out of the clinic, paparazzi spotted her and clicked her in the frame. She is seen clad in casual attire as she opted to head out with her mask on. While the senior star opted for a casual look, her colour coordinated camouflage top with pants caught our attention. Along with this, she teamed up her casual attire with flats.

She is seen sporting a black mask as she stepped out of the clinic and was walking towards her car. Recently, when Neetu Kapoor was snapped in the city, she had colour coordinated her mask with her sling bag and left netizens impressed with her casual yet chic style.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s photos:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 crisis, she has been spending time with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at home. Just last month, photos of her birthday celebration at home broke the internet as her son and daughter Riddhima surprised her with a small get together of close family and friends. Even was a part of the get-together and photos of Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima, Karan and others went viral on social media.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor colour coordinates burgundy mask with her sling bag as she steps out on a rainy day

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×