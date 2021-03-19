PICS: Neetu Kapoor makes a stylish statement in black shirt as she goes out and about in the city

Neetu Kapoor, who will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was recently papped in the city and won hearts with her panache.

is one of the veteran actresses who never fails to grab the eyeballs. Be it the work front or the professional front, Neetu aces the art of making the headlines. Besides, the Do Dooni Chaar actress’ also never misses out on a chance to dish out fashion goals every time she steps out in the city and her panache often leaves everyone in awe. Interestingly, today was no different as Neetu was papped while going out about in the city.

In the pics, Neetu was seen winning hearts with her impressive style statement. The senior actress was seen wearing a black shirt with jeans which she had paired with stylish sandals. Neetu had completed her look with a black coloured crossbody bag and sunglasses. And while she had recovered from COVID 19 in December last year, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress made sure to wear a mask as she made her way out from her and even posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s recent pics as she gets papped in the city today:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu will be seen making a return on the silver screen after eight years with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars , Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in the lead. To note, the movie will mark Neetu’s first collaboration with Varun, Kiara and Anil and she had wrapped the shooting last year. Recently, Pinkvlla had got some exclusive details about Jug Jugg Jeeyo as a source revealed, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a romantic dramedy that deals with marital issues

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×