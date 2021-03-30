  1. Home
PICS: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma Kapoor arrive at Kareena Kapoor’s residence to spend evening together

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second child last month, will be enjoying some family today as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor visited her
Mumbai
The Kapoor clan is known for their unconditional love for each other and they have proved it time and again. Not just they are known to stand by each other in thick and thin, but they are also seen spending quality time together as and when possible. And today, the Kapoors are once again making the headlines as they were seen heading to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence. Looks like, they are planning to spend the evening together with Bebo, her newborn baby and their family.

In the pics, Neetu Kapoor was seen accompanied by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the mother-daughter duo were at the stylish best as they got papped outside Kareena’s residence. While Neetu looked stunning in her blue shirt and denims, Riddhima opted for a brown coloured shirt and black jeggings. On the other hand, Karisma was accompanied by her son Kiaan Raj and Rima Jain and Randhir Kapoor were also seen making their way to Kareena’s place. Each one of them was seen wearing their respective masks given the rising COVID 19 cases in the city.

Take a look at Neetu, Riddhima, Karisma, Randhir’s pics outside Kareena’s residence:

To note, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, who were proud parents of three year old son Taimur Ali Khan, welcomed their second son on February 21 this year. While the Pataudi couple is yet to finalise a name for the little munchkin, Bebo did share his glimpse on social media. Talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which will be her third collaboration with Mr Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns into the golden girl as she captures the beauty of sunshine in a perfect selfie; See Pic

Credits :Viral Bhayani

