PICS: Neetu Kapoor stuns in black as she steps out in the city; Keeps her mask on to keep COVID 19 at bay

Neetu Kapoor was snapped today as she stepped out in the city. While stepping out in the city, Neetu Kapoor did not forget to keep her mask on.

has been spotted several times in the city ever since there has been a relief in the COVID 19 lockdown. To note, Maharashtra has witnessed the maximum number of cases of the deadly virus post the COVID 19 outbreak in India. And while this pandemic has introduced us to a new normal with hand sanitizers and masks being our constant companions, Neetu made sure to grab the attention with her colour coordinated masks every time she steps out.

Keeping up the trajectory with of leaving the fans in awe, the veteran actress looked stunning in black as stepped out in the city this time. In the pics, Neetu was seen wearing a stylish black shirt with white print which she had paired with black trousers and sandals along with a matching sling bag. This isn’t all. The Do Dooni Chaar actress was also seen wearing a matching black colour mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. She even waved at the paparazzi as she made her way after moving out of the car.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s recent pics:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor recently made the headlines as she shared a pensive thought defining luxury and fans couldn’t help agree with it. Her post read, “WHAT IS LUXURY? They made us believe that luxury was the rare, the expensive, the exclusive, everything that seemed unattainable….Now we realize that luxury was those little things that we did not know how to value when we had them and now that they are gone, we miss them so much….luxury is being healthy. Luxury is not stepping out into a hospital. Luxury is being able to walk along a seashore and breathing without a mask. Luxury is meeting your whole family, with your friends. Luxury is the looks. Smiles are luxury. Luxury is hugs and kisses. Luxury is enjoying every sunrise. Luxury is the privilege of loving and being alive. All this luxury and we did now know. Stay blessed and grateful.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

