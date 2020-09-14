  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PICS: Neetu Kapoor stuns in black as she steps out in the city; Keeps her mask on to keep COVID 19 at bay

Neetu Kapoor was snapped today as she stepped out in the city. While stepping out in the city, Neetu Kapoor did not forget to keep her mask on.
152644 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:00 am
PICS: Neetu Kapoor stuns in black as she steps out in the city; Keeps her mask on to keep COVID 19 at bayPICS: Neetu Kapoor stuns in black as she steps out in the city; Keeps her mask on to keep COVID 19 at bay
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Neetu Kapoor has been spotted several times in the city ever since there has been a relief in the COVID 19 lockdown. To note, Maharashtra has witnessed the maximum number of cases of the deadly virus post the COVID 19 outbreak in India. And while this pandemic has introduced us to a new normal with hand sanitizers and masks being our constant companions, Neetu made sure to grab the attention with her colour coordinated masks every time she steps out.

Keeping up the trajectory with of leaving the fans in awe, the veteran actress looked stunning in black as stepped out in the city this time. In the pics, Neetu was seen wearing a stylish black shirt with white print which she had paired with black trousers and sandals along with a matching sling bag. This isn’t all. The Do Dooni Chaar actress was also seen wearing a matching black colour mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. She even waved at the paparazzi as she made her way after moving out of the car.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s recent pics:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor recently made the headlines as she shared a pensive thought defining luxury and fans couldn’t help agree with it. Her post read, “WHAT IS LUXURY? They made us believe that luxury was the rare, the expensive, the exclusive, everything that seemed unattainable….Now we realize that luxury was those little things that we did not know how to value when we had them and now that they are gone, we miss them so much….luxury is being healthy. Luxury is not stepping out into a hospital. Luxury is being able to walk along a seashore and breathing without a mask. Luxury is meeting your whole family, with your friends. Luxury is the looks. Smiles are luxury. Luxury is hugs and kisses. Luxury is enjoying every sunrise. Luxury is the privilege of loving and being alive. All this luxury and we did now know. Stay blessed and grateful.”

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor shares pensive post defining ‘luxury’; Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni agree

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

so sweet ...nice to see her going about her life! god bless!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes I'm stunned at how quick she has bounced back since Rishiji died.

Anonymous 2 days ago

you should be ashamed to post such a comment

Anonymous 2 days ago

No shit. Thanks to her secret lover

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement