PICS: Neha Dhupia protects her baby boy Guriq at the airport; Jalsa actor Vidya Balan also papped

The paparazzi had a busy Monday as they spotted several celebrities in and around the city. In the evening, they clicked Neha Dhupia at the Mumbai airport and she was not alone. The actress was seen with her son Guriq as she arrived at the airport. The ‘Chup Chup Ke’ actress was seen dressed in a comfortable sky blue sweatshirt teamed up with similar colour joggers and stylish white shoes. She tried to hide her baby's face with her hands as she made her way to the vehicle. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the actress was spotted. Although Neha was in a haste, she greeted and smiled at the paps. Apart from Neha, the paparazzi also spotted ‘Jalsa’ actress Vidya Balan at the airport. Just a few minutes after Neha's flight landed, Vidya was also seen at the airport.

In the photographs, the ‘Begum Jaan’ actress was seen donning a grey floor-length dress with a belt on the waist. She carried an oversized handbag and tied her hair in a side ponytail. The actress was kind enough to stop and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was recently seen in A Thursday featuring Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. Whereas Vidya Balan was seen in Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah. Vidya was highly appreciated for her performance. The film also features actors Manav Kaul, Iqbal Khan, and Surya Kasibhatla, among others.

