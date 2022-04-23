PICS: Newlywed Alia Bhatt flaunts her contagious smile as she returns from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot

Lately, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have grabbed all the limelight as the couple embarked on their new journey as husband-wife. Well, post their work, the 'Tamasha' actor resumed work a day after their wedding celebrations and even Alia was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as she jetted off to resume her shooting. While Ranbir was busy shooting for his next film Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt returned on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the actress will be flying to Jaisalmer to complete the shoot for Dharma Productions’ film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Today, the paparazzi spotted the ‘Highway’ actress in the city as she returned from her shoot. In the photographs, the newlywed was seen dressed in her casual attire and flaunted her contagious smile. Alia donned a black t-shirt with denim palazzo. She sealed her look by keeping her hair loose. Alia gave the nayi dulhan vibes as she showed off her mehendi and diamond ring. She was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.

Talking about her wedding, Alia confirmed that she has sealed the deal on social media as she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The couple recently wrapped up the shoot of the film in Varanasi.

