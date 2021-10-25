PICS: Ranbir Kapoor dons a cool look for dance rehearsals; Kiara Advani oozes cool girl vibes in casual OOTN

As Bollywood celebs step out in the city, the paparazzi catch up with them and click them in the frame. Speaking of this, on Monday evening, the paps happen to capture both Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani separately in the city. While Ranbir was spotted arriving for his dance rehearsals, Kiara was seen making her way for her dinner at a Japanese restaurant. The two stars were papped in cool and casual avatars that could be perfect for a fun evening with friends.

In the photos, Ranbir is seen getting out of his car and heading for his dance rehearsals. The Shamshera actor is seen keeping it cool in a layered up look for the evening. He is seen clad in a blue tee with a checkered shirt over it. Ranbir teamed up a cool pair of denim jeans and white sneakers. The Shamshera star is seen keeping up his black mask and mantaining distance from the paps. He is also seen opting for a beanie with his look.

On the other hand, Kiara was seen making her way to a restaurant in a casual look. She is seen clad in a nude shade sleeveless top with light blue denim shorts. Kiara teamed it up with a denim jacket that she was seen holding in her hand. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is also seen accessorising her look with a fanny pack and bracelets. She added a cool pair of white sneakers to complete her casual outfit for the night.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for his films Shamshera's release next year. The actor will be seen with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the film. It will star him in the leading role. Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and will release on March 18, 2022. Besides this, Ranbir has Animal, Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan's untitled film in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The film releases on March 25, 2022. Besides this, she also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. Kiara is also shooting for Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

