PICS: Ranbir Kapoor exudes charm in casuals as he gets papped in city; Makes sure to follow COVID 19 protocols

is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The actor is not just known for his stupendous acting prowess but his dapper looks are also a thing among the fans. In fact the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor’s swag also make the ladies go weak in the knees. And while it is always a treat to watch Ranbir and his style statements, the actor recently made the headlines after he was papped in the city.

In the pics, Ranbir looked dapper in his grey coloured sweatshirt. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani actor completed his look with a cargo trousers, a pair of white sneakers and a brown coloured cap. This isn’t all. Ranbir also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols as he stepped out in the city and was clicked with his mask on. To note, the Rockstar actor was seen making his way inside a dubbing studio in the city. Needless to say, Ranbir’s style statement did manage to grab attention once again.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s pic:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in Ayaan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with his ladylove and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in key roles. Besides, he will also be collaborating with for Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled project.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan are all smiles in UNSEEN photo from ad shoot