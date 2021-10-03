In PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan & others sweat it out on football field on Sunday

Actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood have many hidden talents and interests. Apart from their acting chops, a lot of stars in the entertainment industry have a sporty side to them as well. Speaking of sports, Bollywood stars love their football matches. Many actors are often spotted on the weekends as they step out for a fun match of football in the city, with their friends and peers. This evening too, A lot of Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, , , Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan and others were papped as they gathered to enjoy a game of football.

Today, on Sunday, October 3rd, the paparazzi spotted many Bollywood actors on a field, as they were about to kickstart an exciting match of football on the weekend. is often spotted in these matches and today was no different. The Jagga Jasoos actor was seen all enthusiastic and pumped up for the game, as he donned his blue sports gear. Ranbir posed with friend and actor Arjun Kapoor, who is another regular at these matches. Apart from them, ’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen on the grounds. Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, and Aditya Seal made it to the match as well.

All the celebrities looked rather excited for their weekend sports break. Each of them can be seen donned in their bright sports gear, ready to showcase their football playing skills. The paparazzi clicked them from a distance, as they obliged and posed for pictures.

Take a look at the photos:

ALSO READ: PICS: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, 7 others arrested by NCB in drugs case; Report