PICS: Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in casuals as he gets papped at a clinic

Every day, the paparazzi spot celebrities from the industry as they step out for the hustle and bustle of daily life. From gyms and airports to restaurants, dance classes, and studios, the media finds its way to celebs no matter where they are. Speaking of which, this afternoon, the paps spotted none other than as he stepped out. Ranbir was seen sporting a suave casual look as he got photographed outside a clinic.

This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor donning casuals for his day out. The Sanju actor was seen clad in a beige round-neck tee, that he teamed up with trousers. He also wore an olive-green beanie and followed COVID precautions by wearing his military print mask at all times. The actor acknowledged the media and obliged them with pictures too as they clicked him from a distance. Before Ranbir got inside his car, he took a moment to wave at the cameras, and flashed a thumbs-up sign as well.

A look at Ranbir Kapoor’s latest photos:

Ranbir recently celebrated his 39th birthday on the 28th of September. He ringed in a new year of his life with ladylove Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as the buzz about them reportedly hunting for a wedding venue spread like wildfire. The couple returned to the city a couple of days back.

On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Shamshera. The first look of the motion poster dropped on his birthday and had fans excited to see him on the big screen after a long gap of three years. The Karan Malhotra directorial will hit theatres on 18th March 2022. Apart from this, Ranbir also has the much-awaited film Brahmastra in the pipeline.