PICS: Ranbir Kapoor waves at paparazzi as he steps out in the city; Makes sure to take COVID 19 precautions

Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, recently made heads turn as he stepped out in the city.

Think about some of the most handsome actors in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without mentioning . The handsome hunk, who made his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, has come a long way in his journey. He has been the talk of the town not just for his dapper looks, impeccable acting skills but also for his style statements. Ranbir never misses a chance to make the heads turn every time he steps out in the city.

And today was no different. The Wake Up Sid actor was seen exuding charm in casual as he was spotted in the city. In the pics, Ranbir was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt which he had paired with a black trendy cap. He was also seen wearing a black mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic which he was seen making his way to the car. Interesting, Ranbir was also seen waving at the paparazzi while they were busy clicking him and even showed the thumbs up sign.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s recent pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie will mark his first collaboration with ladylove . Besides, Brahmastra will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in key roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir is also working on Yash Raj Films Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It is reported that the Barfi star will be seen playing the role of a dacoit in Shamshera.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

