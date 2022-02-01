PICS: Ranbir Kapoor waves at paps as he gets clicked in the city; Ensures to follow COVID 19 protocols

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the actors who is a treat to watch be it on the big screen or off the screen. The actor doesn’t leave a chance to win hearts every time he steps out in the city. From dapper looks to impeccable acting prowess, Ranbir has garnered himself a massive fan following. In fact, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is also known for his style sense. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranbir made headlines as he was papped in the city today.

In the pics, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor exuded charm in casuals. Ranbir was seen wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt with matching track pants. The actor had rolled up his sleeves and had completed his look with a black coloured cap. Ranbir posed for the paps as he was getting into his cars and was seen waving at the shutterbugs. This isn’t all. The actor was also seen wearing a mask in the wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic in the country and made sure not to remove it.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated release Brahmastra along with ladylove Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Besides, he will also be sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in Yash Raj Films Shamshera wherein he will reportedly be seen playing the role of a dacoit. The movie is slated to release on March 18, 2022.

