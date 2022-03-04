PICS: Randeep Hooda gets discharged after undergoing knee surgery post being injured on Inspector Avinash sets

Randeep Hooda made the headlines for one of the most unfortunate reasons of late after he got injured on the sets of his upcoming web series Inspector Avinash. It was reported that Randeep got injured while shooting for a combat sequence. Following this, he had undergone a knee injury at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani hospital. The media reports also suggested that Randeep had suffered the injury in the same knee which was injured and operated on while he was shooting for Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

While his fans have been praying for his speedy recovery, as per the recent update, Randeep has been discharged from the hospital. He was papped while making his way out of the hospital with the help of a walker. He was dressed in a red t-shirt and blue shorts and had a bandage wrapped around his knee. Randeep was also sporting a moustache look which seems to be his look for Inspector Avinash. To note, the series will have the actor in the titular role.

Take a look at Randeep Hooda’s pics as he gets discharged from hospital post knee surgery:

Meanwhile talking about Inspector Avinash, the web series is said to be based on real-life events and will narrate the story of a cop dealing with criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, he will also be seen playing the role of an undercover spy in Netflix’s revenge drama CAT and will be seen in a turban clad avatar as shown in the poster. The show will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

