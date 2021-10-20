PICS: Rani Mukerjee, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant, Sharvari make a statement during Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotions

After the stupendous success of Rani Mukerjee and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bunty Aur Babli, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. And guess what the wait is going to end soon as Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari, is set to hit the theatres next month on November 19. And while fans are looking forward to the release of the movie, the team has begun promoting the Varun V Sharma directorial.

To note, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has come together to promote the movie on Ranveer Singh’s quiz show the Big Picture. In the pics, Rani opted for a quirky outfit with a white T-shirt that was paired with multi-coloured trousers. On the other hand, Saif looked dapper in a black t-shirt and demise and completed his look with a black jacket. They were also accompanied by Siddhant and Sharvari and the young actors also made heads turn with their impressive style statement. To note, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will mark Sharvari’s big Bollywood debut. Talking about the same, the newcomer stated, “As an actor, I have waited patiently for my debut film to release in theatres and that time is coming soon. I have worked really hard to get this film. I know that I have worked tirelessly to deliver a good performance and catch people's attention”.

Check out the pics:

Meanwhile, the Varun V Sharma directorial will also mark Saif and Rani’s collaboration after over 12 years. They were last seen in the 2008 release Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.