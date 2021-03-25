PICS: Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Sanjay & Maheep visit Anil Kapoor's home to wish Sunita Kapoor on her birthday.

To celebrate Sunita Kapoor's 56th birthday today, her closest friends including Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor among others visited the residence.

Sunita Kapoor has completed another year round the sun! Veteran Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita celebrates her 56th birthday today and she has been flooded with wishes not just from family but from friends as well on social media. Sunita's closest friends made sure to drop by her residence on Thursday afternoon for lunch as they came together to celebrate her birthday. Some of the birthday girl's friends included Rani Mukerji and Farah Khan.

Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor were also snapped outside their residence. While Farah and Sanjay Kapoor were seen exiting together along with Maheep, Ranu Mukerji came in a little later in the evening. Rani as usual looked charming in a pair of tan brown flared pants. She coupled that with a white sleeveless top and donned a pair of oversized shades.

The paparazzi managed to snap Rani when she was seen exiting Anil and Sunita's residence. While Farah and Sanjay opted for black and white colours, Maheep was spotted in a green printed suit.

While the birthday girl Sunita Kapoor and husband Anil were not to be seen anywhere, the paparazzi managed to get a picture of a brand new Mercedes Benz GLS parked in their driveway. The car was adorned with garlands of flowers hinting that it was probably Anil's birthday gift for Sunita.

Take a look at Sunita Kapoor's birthday bash photos:

Anil also wrote a heartfelt message for his wife on his birthday calling her "the love of my life". Click the link below to see Anil's super adorable birthday post for Sunita.

