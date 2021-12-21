PICS: Ranveer Singh and Co suit up in style as they promote 83 with reel and real-life Kapil’s Devils

Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 is only a few days away from its much-awaited theatrical release and the star cast is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. This afternoon too, Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and others who will be portraying the World Cup-winning Indian Cricket team of 1983 were papped as they arrived at Filmcity in Mumbai for promotions. While the reel-life players suited up in style, the real-life Kapil’s Devils were also present in the scene.

Earlier today, the cast of 83 was photographed by the shutterbugs as they made a stylish appearance at Filmcity in the dream city of Mumbai. The reel-life cricketers were seen clad in crisp navy-blue suits. Ranveer also gave us a glimpse of his eccentric fashion sense as he donned a hat too. The real-life Kapil’s Devils, namely, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Madan Lal, Dilip Vengsarkar, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, and Sandeep Patil were also seen.

The leading man himself, Kapil Dev was also photographed, as he made an appearance in a black suit. However, Ravi Shastri, Syed Kirmani, and Sunil Valson were missing from the scene. Yashpal Sharma, who had a pivotal role in the ’83 match passed away in July this year.

For the unversed, Kabir Khan’s film will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk as Madan Lal and Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Nishant Dahiya and as Roger Binny and Jatin Sarma as Yashpal Sharma, Sahil Kattar as Syed Kirmani and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone will have a pivotal role as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev, while Pankaj Tripathi will be playing the team’s PR Manager Man Singh. The film will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.