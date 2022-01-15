PICS: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk hand in hand as they get papped at the airport

Can we ever get enough of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? Well, I guess no. The power couple, who had tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other, never miss a chance to paint the town red with their romance. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch Ranveer and Deepika together be it on screen or off screen. And now, the power couple is once again making the headlines as they are back in town and were papped at the airport.

In the pics, Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking hand in hand as they made their way out of the airport. While Ranveer wore a grey t-shirt with ripped jeans and paired it with a pair of brown shoes, Deepika looked stunning in his white t-shirt with bell bottom style denims and a pair of white sneakers. She had completed her look with a high bun. This isn’t all. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela couple also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the spike in COVID 19 cases in the city.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pics:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been basking in the success of their last release 83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie chronicled the Indian cricket team’s phenomenal journey during the 1983 World Cup and featured Ranveer and Deepika in the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Roma Dev respectively. To note, 83 marked Ranveer and Deepika’s first movie together post their wedding.