PICS: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty arrive in their swanky cars as they get papped at the airport

Bollywood stars get papped every day while at different locations in the city. From airports and gyms to restaurants and studios, the media captures celebs from the entertainment industry at various spots. Today was no different, as the shutterbugs spotted Ranveer Singh with filmmaker Rohit Shetty as they arrived at a private airport in the dream city of Mumbai. But what completely stole the limelight were the swanky cars that they came in.

B’Town celebs love to spend on expensive things, especially on swanky cars. Speaking of which, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s love for this category of beauty is not hidden. Both the actor and filmmaker have an impressive collection of expensive, swanky cars. This evening, both of them were papped at Kalina airport in Mumbai, where they arrived driving their personal cars. Both of them kept it super casual. Ranveer was seen donning an off-white hoodie, combined with a pair of beige joggers. A pair of sunnies, a cap, beige sliders with socks completed the actor’s look. Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, opted for a checkered shirt with black trousers and blue and white sneakers. Both the celebs obliged the media with pictures as the paps clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have worked together in Simmba. Ranveer also had a cameo in the filmmaker’s recently released cop drama, Sooryavanshi. They are also collaborating in the upcoming film, Cirkus. Apart from this, Ranveer has Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. Currently, he is shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

