PICS: Ranveer Singh can't take his eyes off Deepika Padukone as they get papped post Christmas dinner

Post their Christmas dinner with family, the paparazzi spotted the lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together. The actors were earlier clicked arriving for Christmas celebrations in Bandra. Deepika Padukone was spotted along with her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and just a few minutes later, Ranveer Singh’s mother and sister also reached the same location. Later, the star Ranveer also joined his family for the get-together.

For the occasion, the couple hopped into their festive clothes and nailed their looks. While the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor looked dapper in a semi-formal maroon velvet blazer over a white shirt and black trousers, Deepika wore red attire for the festive dinner. The lovebirds dressed their best for the celebrations.

And now, as the dinner got over, Ranveer and Deepika stepped out of the venue with each other. As they sat in their car, our paps quickly clicked their stunning pictures. In the recent photographs, Ranveer can be seen adorably looking at his wife. The actor is being unable to take his eyes off Deepika, as she smiled at him. Deepika’s sister Anisha was also clicked sitting in the car along with the actors.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Delhi schedule. Karan Johar’s film also features Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus.

Whereas, Deepika Padukone has several projects lined up including Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.