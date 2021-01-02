PICS: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone greet paps as they return to Mumbai after ringing in 2021 in Ranthambore

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had welcomed 2021 in Ranthambore and were seen enjoying with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt there.

and are among the power couples of Bollywood who never fails to dish out major relationship goals. This adorable couple, also addressed fondly as DeepVeer by their fans, is often seen enjoying quality time together and never miss a chance to have their ‘we time’ despite their busy schedule. So, in order to ring in the New Year, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela couple had flown to Ranthambore early this week to explore the nature there.

And after having a gala time there, DeepVeer has now returned to the bay. The power couple was papped at the Kalindi airport today. In the pics, Ranveer looked dapper in his cream coloured sweatshirt paired with black coloured loose pyjamas and black sneakers. He completed his look with a black coloured beanie, sunglasses and a matching mask. On the other hand, Deepika made a statement in her all black attire and matching mask. The couple also made sure to wave at the paparazzi as they made their way to the car after exiting the airport.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s pics as they return from Ranthambore:

Interestingly DeepVeer were seen hanging out with lovebirds and during their staycation in Ranthambore. After all, Ranbir and Alia, along with their respective families and dear friend Ayan Mukerji had celebrated the New Year in Ranthambore. In fact, Ranbir-Alia and DeepVeer were even spotted enjoying the bonfire night together with the Bhatts and Kapoors and it was evident that these celebs had a gala time in Ranthambore.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join mask clad Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone in Ranthambore New Year surprise PIC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×