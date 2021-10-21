PICS: Ranveer Singh just raised his airport style quotient as he opted for a comfy all black outfit

Bollywood celebrities get photographed every other day by the paparazzi as they step out in the city for the hustle and bustle of everyday life. From gyms and airports to restaurants and studios, the shutterbugs spot actors and celebrities at every different location in the dream city of Mumbai. This evening was no different, as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was papped by the media as he arrived at the airport.

Ranveer has often made the headlines for his unique fashion sense, and the actor did not let the fashion police down this time around. Keeping travel needs in mind, Ranveer was seen donned in a comfortable and cozy all-black outfit. The actor was seen clad in a white tee that he layered with a black jumper with red and green stripes at the side. He teamed it up with a pair of matching black sweatpants. He wore white socks but opted for green sliders instead of sneakers. Keeping COVID safety protocols in mind, Ranveer wore a black mouth mask and wrapped up the look with a silver chain and a pair of black glasses.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pictures:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently seen donning the hat of a host in the television quiz show, The Big Picture. Apart from this, he has a slew of films in the pipeline including Sooryavanshi and 83 which will soon release in the theatres. Apart from this, He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

