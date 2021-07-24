PICS: Ranveer Singh keeps it jazzy & sporty as he gets papped at airport; Makes sure to follow COVID 19 rules

is one of the actors in Bollywood who is not just known for his impressive acting prowess but also for his quirky fashion sense. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor not just ensure walking an extra mile for his roles even if that includes experimenting with his looks but also leaves his fans in awe of his fashion choices. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranveer once again made the headlines as he was papped at the airport today.

In the pics, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen at his quirkiest best as he opted for a jazzy outfit. He was seen wearing a green coloured printed jacket which he had paired with matching track pants. Ranveer completed his look with a pair of white sneakers, a white headband and his retro style white glasses which added charm to his quirky look. Besides, Ranveer also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols in wake of the ongoing pandemic and was seen tying a brown coloured scarf as a mask.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pics from the airport:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor is looking forward to the release of Kabir Khan directorial ’83 which will chronicle the Indian cricket team’s glorious triumph in the 1983 World Cup. Besides, he will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. This isn’t all. He has also been roped in for directorial Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

