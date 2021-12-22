PICS: Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone to them holding hands, 5 PDA moments of couple at 83 screening

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most glamourous couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds have often made people go ‘aww’ with their mushy pictures and videos. Ranveer and Deepika have never shied away from expressing their love for each other, be it on social media, or in the real world, amid a sea of cameras flashing at them. Speaking of which, tonight, at the grand screening of Ranveer’s upcoming film 83, the star couple had several moments when their PDA turned hearts into puddles.

Take a look:

1. Ranveer kisses Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika’s chemistry had fans floored in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and such has been the case ever since. Here he is, giving a peck on Deepika’s face, as she blushes on.

2. Deepveer hold hands

Look at these lovebirds holding hands like teenage sweethearts. Alexa, play ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran, please.

3. The eyes, chico, they never lie

This adorable picture perfectly captures Ranveer’s love for Deepika. Look at the way he is staring at her with admiration.

4. Ranveer blushing? A rare sight

Here is a rare sight when Deepika says something and Ranveer just can’t help but blush. When has one ever seen the actor fall short of words?

5. Ram and Leela hug

A picture speaks a thousand words, so we will let this heart-warming click do all the magic for you.

Talking about the film, Kabir Khan directorial 83 is based on the Indian Cricket Team’s first-ever World Cup victory of 1983. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, while Deepika also has a pivotal role as the cricketer’s wife, Roma Dev. The much-awaited sports drama will release theatrically on December 24th.

