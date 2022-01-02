PICS: Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter papped at airport post return from New Year vacay

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were papped at the airport together a few moments back. As per media speculations and their respective Instagram posts which dropped a few hints in the past few days, the rumoured lovebirds seem to have been holidaying together in Ranthambore. And now, as they return to the dream city together, there seems to be some truth to the speculations.

A few moments back, Ananya and Ishaan were spotted by the shutterbugs as they landed at the Mumbai airport. Both the Khaali Peeli actors looked super stylish as they cozied up in some uber-chic and casual winter clothing. Ananya was seen dressed in an off-white sweatshirt which she combined with a pair of ripped blue denim pants. She kept her hair open and donned a pair of ankle boots, and a yellow shoulder bag. Ananya also carried a jacket in her hands.

Ishaan, on the other hand, looked quite dapper in a brown tee-shirt, white trousers, and a black jacket. He wrapped up the look with a beanie, a pair of sunglasses, and black shoes.

Both Ananya and Ishaan kept their mouth masks on, as the paps photographed them from a distance.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya has a quite a few interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will soon be seen in the pan-Indian film Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan, where she will share screen space with Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan will be featuring in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant.

