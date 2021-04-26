PICS: Saif Ali Khan opts for uber cool look as he gets papped in city; Makes sure to follow COVID 19 protocols

Saif Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Bhoot Police, was exuding charm in casuals as he stepped out in the city today.

The COVID 19 situation is getting worse with every passing day and it has left everyone quite tensed. Several states across the country have been grappling with oxygen supplies and the mortality rate is also rising. Amid this, sanitisers and face masks have become a necessity. Not just commoners, our celebs are also making sure to take all the protocols every time they step out in the city to keep the deadly virus at bay. Recently, was papped in the city as he stepped out and he also made it a point to follow the COVID 19 protocols.

The Nawab of Pataudi was seen sporting an uber cool casual look as he stepped out. He was papped as he was stepping out of his car. The Race star was seen wearing a purple coloured t-shirt which he had paired with a grey coloured pyjama and a pair of white sneakers. Saif had completed his look with a red coloured head scarf and was also seen wearing a mask.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan’s recent pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Saif has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor has wrapped the shooting of Pavan Kirpalani directorial Bhoot Police. The movie happens to be a horror comedy and also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen playing the role of lead antagonist in Om Raut directorial Adipurush that features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Ram and Sita, respectively.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan mask up amid COVID 19 and keep it casual as they visit a clinic; PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×